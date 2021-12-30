Avera Medical Minute
SF Jefferson falls to Houston, Tennessee in overtime thriller

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Houston, Tennessee forced the Thursday’s marquee matchup at the Sanford Pentagon into overtime, battling the Cavaliers of Sioux Falls Jefferson and taking the win.

The Mustangs picked up the 75-66 win over the Cavaliers. Brock Vice scored the game-tying bucket to send the game into overtime, he would finish the night with 18 points. Mason Riley led the Cavaliers with 14 points. Houston’s win was their second game of the day, falling earlier in the afternoon to Thunder Basin, Wyoming.

Sioux Falls Jefferson falls to 2-3 on the year, and will face off against Sioux Falls Christian next Tuesday.

