U.S. House Committee on Rules getting input on food insecurity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The COVID-19 pandemic shed new light on hunger in the U.S., but food insecurity is not a new problem. Issues seen this year show the need to find a solution, especially for rural communities.

“Rural areas are 15% more likely to be faced with food insecurity than metropolitan areas,” said Lori Dykstra, Feeding South Dakota CEO.

To combat this issue, chairman James McGovern, of the U.S. House Rules Committee has had a series of food insecurity discussions. In the most recent one, a South Dakotan grocer brought up problems we are seeing in South Dakotas rural communities.

“Towns of 1,000 or less are lucky to have a grocery store now, pretty soon it’s going to be 2,000, I just hate to see that (happen) to this industry, how many young kids get their first start in the grocery store,” sis RF Buche, GF Buches Co. President.

To help, one topic brought up was antitrust laws to ensure customers have the same access to products as dollar chains and big box stores.

“The grocery store is the backbone of every single community and once you lose that grocery store your community is going to suffer immensely,” said Buche.

For communities that don’t have many options for food, organizations have been making an increased effort in delivering food.

“We have a responsibility now to make sure we can get food to where hunger is and that’s part of the reason why Feeding South Dakota went more mobile in the last year and a half, to be in those communities, to drive the food to where hunger is,” said Dykstra.

Some organizations are working on new ways to help rural communities like a food locker to help store food.

“It’s able to have frozen storage, cold storage, and ambient, so we can store anything from frozen vegetables to fresh vegetables to canned vegetables, we’re putting that locker in Marty South Dakota which is a town 16 miles away from the nearest grocery store,” said Buche.

The problem with food insecurity won’t be fixed overnight, but discussions on the topic are needed to fix the issue before the problem grows.

