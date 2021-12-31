Aberdeen Community Theatre prepares for 2022 season

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Community Theatre is preparing for its 2022 season, starting with a few renovations.

The Aberdeen Community Theatre is bringing a roster of crowd-pleasers for 2022, such as Matilda The Musical and Steel Magnolias. 2022 also marks the return to full operation for in-person shows.

”For 2020, we had announced six shows and we were only able to get one accomplished before we had to close down. We did a variety of online offerings. But we’re looking forward to doing our regular full season of shows for ‘22,” said Associate Artistic and Managing Director Brian Schultz.

Like all theaters, Aberdeen’s was impacted by the pandemic. Although they weren’t at full operation, the Hub City rallied their support to keep the Capitol Theater funded.

“The community has always been extremely supportive of keeping this building usable and supportive of all the program of the Aberdeen Community Theater,” said Schultz.

Aberdeen showed so much support during the pandemic that some overdue renovations were able to be completed, including a brand new $50,000 stage. The original stage was built in 1994 and was only expected to hold up for 10 years.

”It was two layers of plywood that were glued and screwed together so that we wouldn’t have any squeaks. So, we are pulling up the first layer of plywood board by board just to see what kind of shape the subfloor is in. So far so good. If that maintains, it’s gonna save us a lot of time and a lot of money that we had to raise,” said Schultz.

The Aberdeen Community Theatre will begin its 2022 season starting Monday, with auditions for its first show Chapter Two. To view a full list of 2022 shows, visit the ACT website.

