BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman wins thriller at Tea, Aberdeen Christian falls in Hoop City Classic

TEA & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two squads each nicknamed “Knights” and each ranked second in their respective levels of South Dakota prep basketball had very different afternoons on Thursday.

Despite a 38 point effort from Tea’s Cael Lundin the O’Gorman Knights, ranked 2nd in AA, won a 65-64 thriller at Tea. Matt Eng, who led O’Gorman with 17 points, broke a 60-all tie with a three in the final minute that put the Knights on top for good. Lundin had a shot to win the game but hit front iron and a rebound try from the Titans also missed.

Meanwhile on the final day of the Hoop City Classic at the Sanford Pentagon First Assembly Christian (Tennessee) proved too much for Class B’s 3rd ranked Aberdeen Christian Knights, winning 56-40. Kaden Clark and Malek Wieker each scored 11 for the Knights. First Assembly Christian had three score in double figures led by TJ Thomas’ 14 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

