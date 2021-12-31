Brandon Valley wins 47th Floyd Farrand Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If the 47th Floyd Farrand Invitational is any indication the Brandon Valley wrestling team certainly appears poised to repeat as South Dakota State A Champions.

Four Lynx grapplers claimed individual championships to help Brandon Valley to the team title by a 27 point margin ahead of runner-up Watertown during the 19-team event on Thursday at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer above for semifinal and championship highlights!

You can get a full list of boys and girls match and weight class results by clicking HERE . The team leaderboard is listed below.

Final team standings (Dakota News Now)

