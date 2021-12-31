Dangerously Cold to Ring in the New Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- As 2021 comes to a close, we are talking about dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills in the forecast. WIND CHILL ALERTS are in place for the entire area through midday Saturday.

WEATHER ALERTS: The counties in pink is under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY while the counties in white are under a WIND CHILL WARNING. The alerts will begin this evening at 6 PM and last through noon Saturday. The alerts for the southeastern counties will begin at 9 PM and last through noon Saturday. Wind chill values will be between -20 and -35 in the advisory area and -35 to -50 in the warning area. This means that frostbite can occur within 15 minutes if precautions are not taken. Be sure to dress warm and limit your time outdoors if you plan to be outside for any length of time.

Cold Weather Alerts (Dakota News Now)

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will linger throughout the night with some breaks in the clouds to the north and northwest overnight. Even with the cloud cover, it’ll be dangerously cold with a N to NNW wind at 5-20 mph. Lows range from the single digits below south to the 20s below north.

NEW YEARS DAY: While the clouds will linger across the southeastern areas throughout the day, clouds will decrease from west to east throughout the day as high pressure moves over the area. Skies will become clear Saturday night and winds will become light to calm. Highs range from the single digits below north and east to the single digits above south and west. Lows will drop well below zero again, but we could see temperatures rise a few degrees towards sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY: A southerly flow will take over heading into the back half of the weekend, which means we’ll see a very nice bump up in temperatures. Skies will be clear with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the teens and 20s, with some 30s west. Lows look to remain above zero for everyone Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: The milder weather will linger into Monday but another blast of colder air will start to move in Tuesday and last through the rest of the week. As far as the weather goes, we’ll have sunshine Monday but a few light snow showers are possible Tuesday to the north and Wednesday for the southern and western areas. Otherwise, we’ll have more clouds than sunshine from Tuesday on. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s Monday with some lower 40s south. By Wednesday, highs will be in the single digits above and below and that will continue through Thursday before we see a slight bump up in temperatures for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.