Falling Temps, Chance of Snow

Extreme Cold Moving in
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for central parts of the region. As snow starts to fall today, we could see one to three inches in an area from Huron to Pierre, Chamberlain to Mitchell. The wind will only be gusting up to 25 mph, but that could cause some slightly reduced visibility. We’ll experience falling temperatures across the region. Add in the wind and Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect tonight through noon tomorrow for everyone. Temps could feel close to -50 for some up to the north!

After single-digit highs, both above and below zero Saturday, we’ll drop back below zero Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will start to rebound for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Sunday. We’ll warm up even more by the beginning of next week with highs for some getting back into the 30s!

Another blast of cold air will move in for the middle to end of next week. After falling temperatures and a slight chance for some flurries Wednesday, we’ll be stuck in the single digits again for highs Thursday with morning lows dropping below zero. We may work our way back into the 20s for highs by that weekend.

