Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Former journalist and educator following through on a life-long passion

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jim Smorada is a retired college professor who taught Memoir writing at Kilian Community College for 18 years.

Having been a journalist and writer in Sioux Falls, Jim decided to finally follow through on a life-long passion.

“So it’s haunted me; for a long time. but haunted in a good way,” said Jim Smorada.

Jim wrote “Between the Lines” to tell the story of his Austrian immigrant family from 1942 to 1945 in Fingal, North Dakota, and in Europe during WWII.

“You can do book research, you can go and look at newspapers and magazines, you can do genealogies. In this case, I didn’t choose to do that, I chose to go with memories,” said Smorada.

Jim connected with his cousin to find letters and Kodachrome slides Jim’s parents had taken to stitch together his story.

“134 letters to look at. Not a lot of people are lucky enough to have that resource. So I had my memories, those slides, and the letters,” said Smorada.

Through self-publishing and interweaving fiction, Jim found a way to connect the pieces of the past and his memory.

“In some ways, it’s an homage to my parents who took these photos. It was a time of excitement. And the positive emotions that were attached to many of the stories that occur in the book are recorded vividly because it is a pleasure,” Smorada.

Jim’s book encompasses different shades of the human psyche in times of struggle.

“I think one of the fringe benefits of memoir writing is that you work through your own needs to forgive, and in that, you work through your own needs to be forgiven,” said Smorada.

The feedback from readers has been both positive and moving.

“I have heard from others saying, ‘We see these people. We understand who they are.’ Okay, that’s what I wanted to achieve,’” said Smorada.

Through his book, Jim sheds light on the life of immigrants who built the Midwest and writes a tribute to his family.

“Having that realization that I’m linked to another place, another time, is the gift that my relatives, my mom, gave,” said Smorada.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it was adding a new retail security team to its stores located in...
Hy-Vee adding security teams at stores
Hy-Vee announced the closure of its store at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue earlier this month.
Hy-Vee store on Kiwanis Ave. closes Saturday
The concept of converting CO2 to liquid and sending it to underground storage is a solution for...
South Dakota landowners question safety, easements of CO2 pipelines
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with...
Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible

Latest News

Local comedian Zach Dresch
Local comedian performs New Year’s stand-up
Local comedian performing stand-up.
Local comedian performing stand-up
Pet expert gives advice to new pet owners for the winter season
Pet expert gives advice to new pet owners for the winter season
Pet expert gives advice to new pet owners for the winter season
Pet expert gives advice to new pet owners for the winter season