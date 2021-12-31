Avera Medical Minute
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Brandon Valley & Jefferson win nailbiters

Lynx edge Thunder Basin 67-66 at Hoop City Classic, Trojans win at Jefferson 45-42
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple of ranked South Dakota girls basketball teams got everything they could handle, and then some, to close out the 2021 calender year.

Brandon Valley, ranked 2nd in AA, defeated Thunder Basin (Wyoming) 67-66 during the Hoop City Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. Hilary Behrens led the Lynx with 18 points. Kylie Foss and Tessa Bower each scored 12 while Kennedi Deckert added 11 and Sidney Thue scored 10.

In the evening West Central, ranked 3rd in A, broke out to a double digit lead early at Jefferson and survived a Cavalier comeback to win 45-42.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

