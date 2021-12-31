Jackrabbit women shoot down NDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s basketball moved to 3-0 in the Summit League Thursday night with a 77-60 win over North Dakota State at Frost Arena. The Jacks shot a blistering 57 percent from the field and were 41 percent from beyond the arc.

Eight Jackrabbits had at least seven points on the night, on of the most balanced scoring outputs of the season for SDSU.

Myah Selland and Tylee Irwin scored 12 points apiece to paced the SDSU offense. Selland went 5-for-6 from the floor to go with five rebounds and four assists. Irwin also gave out four helpers and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

After going 0-for-3 in the first 20 minutes, Paige Meyer scored all 11 of her points in the second half of action.

Tori Nelson continued her consistent play by contributing nine points to go with six rebounds and five assists, both team highs. The sophomore has put up more than nine points in eight consecutive games.

Paiton Burckhard and Kallie Theisen chipped in eight points each and while Lindsey Theuninck and Haleigh Timmer added seven each.

Selland got the Jackrabbits started with a block on the Bison’s first shot attempt of the contest and hit a 3-pointer on the other end to go up 3-0. After a 9-9 tie, Theisen put SDSU up for good with a layup halfway through the first quarter.

The Jacks pushed their lead back to as many as seven and ended the period with a 20-15 lead. Irwin drained a 3-pointer to give SDSU a 13-point lead before the Bison scored the final five points of the second quarter to pull within eight at 38-30.

SDSU went up by 15 during the third quarter and 19 in the fourth en route to the 17-point victory.

The Jackrabbits connected on nine 3-pointers in the game and went 12-for-14 from the free throw line. The team tallied 20 assists on the night.

Ryan Cobbins led all players with 19 points.

NOTES

57 percent field goal shooting is the Jackrabbits highest shooting percentage of the season. The last time the Jacks shot higher than 57 percent from the field was against Purdue Fort Wayne on January 12, 2020.

The Jackrabbits move to 57-39 all-time against North Dakota State. SDSU has won the last 16 meetings.

SDSU has won 18 consecutive regular season Summit League contest, a streak dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Myah Selland has scored in every appearance of her career, 94 games, and put up more than 10 points in 69 of those contests.

Tylee Irwin has played in 135 career games for the Jackrabbits, tied for third all-time. Macy Miller is the program’s leader with 144 career games played.

UP NEXT

SDSU will host North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Frost. The game is set for 2 p.m.

