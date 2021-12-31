Avera Medical Minute
Pet expert gives advice to new pet owners for the winter season

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the holidays, many people become new pet owners, after getting an animal as a gift. For some, this could be the first pet they have ever had, which means learning how to take care of them is a must, especially in the cold weather ahead.

Animals have to worry about things like frostbite and hypothermia, just like humans, so when it becomes cold outside it’s important to limit the time an animal spends outdoors.

“Around here our dog walkers shorten the walks and then we do inside activities, we call them brain games,” said Andy Oestreich, Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Senior Human Officer.

Simple things you can do indoors include setting up plates on the ground and putting a treat on each one for your pet to walk back and forth. Or putting some treats in a box, with a newspaper, for them to dig around the box looking for the treats.

Most importantly, if your pet gets out contact the authorities immediately.

“An animal that has been outside for a really long time and is getting cold and is maybe starting to get frostbite, they’re really hard to approach, they get into a fear mode and then they flee,” said Oestreich.

For those with new animals, the cold isn’t the only challenge, getting adjusted to their new home can take time.

“Entering a new environment what you want to do is, you want to try to bond with that animal, but it’s not going to happen overnight,” said Oestreich. “You want to keep the environment that there in kind of quiet and have a place for the animal to go.”

Some new pet owners may find they are not suited to own an animal, in that case instead of releasing or leaving them in a box in the cold, find a safe place to take them.

“Make an appointment, bring the dog in, if you’re really struggling you always have the option of night receiving and get the animal here if it’s just bringing on too much anxiety for the pet and the new pet owner,” said Oestreich.

More tips on how to care for your pet can be found by clicking here.

