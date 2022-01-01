Corsica-Stickney girls take down Tea at Heritage Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A game featuring two of the state’s top prep girls basketball stars committed to play college basketball at South Dakota (Corsica-Stickney’s Avery Broughton) and South Dakota State (Tea’s Katie Vasecka) lived up to the hype on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Broughton’s Jaguars, ranked 2nd in Class B, had more balance with four players scoring in double figures to topple Class A’s Tea Titans 54-49 in the final game of the Heritage Classic.

Casey Tolsma led Corsica-Stickney with 15 points and eight rebounds. Broughton scored ten with teammates Morgan Clites adding 11 and Rachel Gerlach 12.

Vasecka led all scorers with 17 points and also pulled down eight rebounds. The Titans also got 15 points and eight boards from Brynn Schupner.

