Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Corsica-Stickney girls take down Tea at Heritage Classic

Class B’s 2nd ranked team takes out Class A foe 54-49 at Sanford Pentagon
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A game featuring two of the state’s top prep girls basketball stars committed to play college basketball at South Dakota (Corsica-Stickney’s Avery Broughton) and South Dakota State (Tea’s Katie Vasecka) lived up to the hype on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Broughton’s Jaguars, ranked 2nd in Class B, had more balance with four players scoring in double figures to topple Class A’s Tea Titans 54-49 in the final game of the Heritage Classic.

Casey Tolsma led Corsica-Stickney with 15 points and eight rebounds. Broughton scored ten with teammates Morgan Clites adding 11 and Rachel Gerlach 12.

Vasecka led all scorers with 17 points and also pulled down eight rebounds. The Titans also got 15 points and eight boards from Brynn Schupner.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it was adding a new retail security team to its stores located in...
Hy-Vee adding security teams at stores
Hy-Vee announced the closure of its store at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue earlier this month.
Hy-Vee store on Kiwanis Ave. closes Saturday
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
The concept of converting CO2 to liquid and sending it to underground storage is a solution for...
South Dakota landowners question safety, easements of CO2 pipelines

Latest News

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
South Dakota native Becky Hammon named head coach & general manager of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces
Gilo throws down a dunk in the RIders 71-55 road victory
Roosevelt defense does in Harrisburg
Roosevelt pulls away at Harrisburg
Meet during introductions of their game at the Entringer Classic in Brookings
De Smet downs Sioux Valley in battle of number one ranked teams