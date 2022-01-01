De Smet downs Sioux Valley in battle of number one ranked teams

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top ranked boys basketball teams in Class A and Class B did not disappoint when they took the Brookings High School floor together on Friday night at the Entringer Classic.

In a back-and-forth the De Smet Bulldogs, #1 in Class B, outscored the #1 team in Class A, the Sioux Valley Cossacks, 15-7 in the final quarter to break through and win 55-47 to end 2021 on a high note.

The Bulldogs had three players in double figures led by Damon Wilkinson’s 17 points. Rett Osthus added 13 points and eight rebounds while Kalen Garry, the recent South Dakota State commit playing just minutes away from Frost Arena and the SDSU campus, tallied 11.

That balance helped the Bulldogs overcome a 25 point night from Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

