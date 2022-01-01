Ohio woman provides priceless gift for Harrisburg family

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Harrisburg native and her family are particularly thankful as they turn the page on 2021. Two years ago, Jenn and Derrick Pomranky learned their five-month-old son Mads was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a bone marrow transplant. They received a timely gift from someone more than 800 miles away that they had never met. That anonymous person became known as Kaelynn Speed, a 20-year-old nursing student from Ohio. She participated in a swab drive at her school to be a potential stem cell donor. Turns out Mads and Kaelynn were a perfect match and the donation was deemed a success. Mads, now a little over two-year-old, was able to meet his hero in August.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.