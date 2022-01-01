Roosevelt defense does in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The defense of AA’s top-ranked Roosevelt Rough Riders turned a tight, fourth quarter game at fourth ranked Harrisburg into a runaway.

Keyed by a sequence in which Thoralingo Gilo had back to back steals and buckets, that helped account for six points in 20 seconds, the Riders held the Tigers to just seven fourth quarter points, turning a six point game into a 71-55 victory on Friday afternoon.

Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips led all scorers with 23 points while Jacoby Mehrman led Harrisburg with 14.

