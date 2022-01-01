Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Roosevelt defense does in Harrisburg

Top-ranked Riders defeat #4 Tigers 71-55
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The defense of AA’s top-ranked Roosevelt Rough Riders turned a tight, fourth quarter game at fourth ranked Harrisburg into a runaway.

Keyed by a sequence in which Thoralingo Gilo had back to back steals and buckets, that helped account for six points in 20 seconds, the Riders held the Tigers to just seven fourth quarter points, turning a six point game into a 71-55 victory on Friday afternoon.

Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips led all scorers with 23 points while Jacoby Mehrman led Harrisburg with 14.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it was adding a new retail security team to its stores located in...
Hy-Vee adding security teams at stores
Hy-Vee announced the closure of its store at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue earlier this month.
Hy-Vee store on Kiwanis Ave. closes Saturday
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
The concept of converting CO2 to liquid and sending it to underground storage is a solution for...
South Dakota landowners question safety, easements of CO2 pipelines

Latest News

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
South Dakota native Becky Hammon named head coach & general manager of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces
Roosevelt pulls away at Harrisburg
Meet during introductions of their game at the Entringer Classic in Brookings
De Smet downs Sioux Valley in battle of number one ranked teams
Introduced prior to Jaguars game against Tea at Sanford Pentagon
Corsica-Stickney girls take down Tea at Heritage Classic