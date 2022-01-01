Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve and Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday night and Saturday morning are going to be bitterly cold. But that’s not stopping groups of people gather for New Year’s Eve and Day events across Sioux Falls.

For New Year’s Eve, it’s going to be an all-nighter at Galaxy Gaming. The business is hosting it’s annual All-Night Gaming Party, attracting a lot of familiar faces and some new ones as well.

“We do see the old faces and the new faces every year. And as people move in and people move out, it’s just a really special night.” said Galaxy Gaming General Manager Maxim Kaftanati.

The party is a great way for Galaxy Gaming to kick off the new year, and prepare for new events headed into January.

“I’ve spent countless New Year’s at Galaxy with older brothers, older friends, stuff like that. And even if you’re new trying to come on in and just check it out, if not on New Year’s, the overnight’s a good place to check it out. It’s nice and calm sometimes.” said Galaxy Gaming Host Rylee Callies.

On Saturday, a group of bike riders are gathering at Spoke-N-Sport’s newest location on South Cliff Avenue for their annual New Year’s Day ride. Going on now for more than three decades, it’s a great way to catch up with with friends and kick off the new year.

“I really just look forward to seeing people I don’t get to see very often, who make it their thing to come to this ride every year. And I might not see them any other time of the year. And that’s what I love.” said Store Manager Tuesday Vander Weide.

The cold weather won’t be stopping them. But that doesn’t mean they’re not preparing to battle the elements.

“It’s going to be maybe a high of one tomorrow. So protect your hands and protect your feet. Lots of layers, lots of room between your layers. We’ve got hand warmers and toe warmers here for you. But I definitely recommend bringing them with.” said Vander Weide.

The doors to the Cliff Avenue store open at noon on Saturday, with the ride scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. More information about the ride can be found here, and a link to register can be found here.

