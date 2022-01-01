Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota native Becky Hammon named head coach & general manager of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

Ends seven year tenure as assistant coach with NBA’s San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 110-106. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NV (Dakota News Now) - After making history as the first woman to become an assistant coach in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, South Dakota native Becky Hammon is getting her first head coaching job.

The Rapid City native is returning to the WNBA after being named head coach and general manager of the Las Vegas Aces. She reportedly will be the highest paid coach in league history.

The Rapid City Stevens alum went on to play 16 seasons in the WNBA from 1999 through 2017 after an All-American college career at Colorado State.

Hammon has been with San Antonio since 2014 and had been mentioned as a finalist for head coaching jobs several times in the NBA over the last couple of years.

