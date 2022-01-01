South Dakota native Becky Hammon named head coach & general manager of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, NV (Dakota News Now) - After making history as the first woman to become an assistant coach in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, South Dakota native Becky Hammon is getting her first head coaching job.

The Rapid City native is returning to the WNBA after being named head coach and general manager of the Las Vegas Aces. She reportedly will be the highest paid coach in league history.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: The new head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, @BeckyHammon!#ALLIN ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/3WHe0lMAQF — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) December 31, 2021

The Rapid City Stevens alum went on to play 16 seasons in the WNBA from 1999 through 2017 after an All-American college career at Colorado State.

Hammon has been with San Antonio since 2014 and had been mentioned as a finalist for head coaching jobs several times in the NBA over the last couple of years.

