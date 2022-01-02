Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them

By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) - Four police officers and a gas station worker each adopted a puppy after someone left the litter in a duffle bag at an Oklahoma convenience store.

The Tulsa Police Department said Dec. 26 that five puppies have found new forever homes. Someone left the litter in a duffle bag on the counter at a QT gas station convenience store on Christmas night.

When the officers arrived on scene, four of them decided to adopt a puppy each. They said they were overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.

Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the abandoned litter. Each officer decided to adopt a puppy, and a gas station worker took the fifth.(Source: Facebook/Tulsa Police Dept via CNN)

A gas station employee adopted the fifth puppy.

At the end of their Facebook post, the department included the hashtag “adopt, don’t shop” to remind the public to check out rescues and shelters for abandoned pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg native and her family are particularly thankful as they turn the page on 2021.
Ohio woman provides priceless gift for Harrisburg family
Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes...
2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. His effort to...
Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt sexual assault suit with claim that victim doesn’t live in US
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Friday night and Saturday morning are going to be bitterly cold. But that’s not stopping groups...
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve and Day

Latest News

Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
As snow accumulates on the rubble, investigators continue to work on determining the origin and...
3 missing after Colorado wildfire burns 6,000 acres
Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, want folks to be on the lookout for a dinosaur statue taken...
Take a look at this: Dinosaur statue stolen, abandoned puppies adopted
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing