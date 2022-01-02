Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to residential attic fire

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the evening of January 1, 2022, at 11:17 pm, Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1716 Dick Drive, in Aberdeen.

Early reports indicated that the ceiling was very hot, and there was smoke in the attic of the residence, evacuation was in progress, and all occupants made it out of the structure safely.

On arrival, crews found a two-story ranch-style duplex with light smoke coming from vents in the roof. An active fire was located in the attic with the fire being quickly attacked and contained by firefighters.

Damage was contained to the attic area involving the ceiling, insulation, and trusses. There was water and structural damage contained primarily to one apartment.

Occupants of both units were displaced due to utilities being secured due to fire damage.

There were no injuries to firefighting crews. Fire crews remained on the scene for about 3 hours in subzero conditions.

The fire is currently under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

