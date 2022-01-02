Balanced Jackrabbit women best UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State overcame a cold first half to roll past North Dakota 72-54 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena and move to 4-0 in the Summit League. The Jackrabbits shot 54 percent from the field in the second half and led by as many as 25 points in the win.

The Jackrabbits struggled from the field in the first half, going just 9-for-30 in the opening 20 minutes. Despite the cold team shooting, Paige Meyer was 2-for-3 from the field with a pair of free throws for seven first-half points. Tori Nelson was 2-for-2 from deep for six points and Burckhard also had added six.

SDSU led by just five at halftime but came out the break firing on all cylinders, opening with a 10-3 run to force a UND timeout at 38-26. Burckhard scored the first five Jackrabbit points, Tylee Irwin hit a 3-pointer and Myah Selland added two free throws in that stretch.

State went on to outscore North Dakota 24-11 in the third quarter and pushed their lead to 22 on two Haleigh Timmer free throws. The freshman scored nine of her career-high 14 points in the third period.

The Jacks stayed hot in the fourth quarter with 54 percent shooting to maintain their lead and pick up their fifth straight win.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures for the sixth time this season. Burckhard posted a season-high 15 points, leading the Jacks, to go with six rebounds and five assists.

Paige Meyer was just behind Burckhard and Timmer with 12 points. Freshmen Timmer and Meyer were a combined 8-for-12 from the field, 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Tylee Irwin rounded out the top scorers with 10 points. Kallie Theisen matched her season best of 11 rebounds. Myah Selland dished out five assists, also a season high.

Katie Borowicz scored 14 points to paced the North Dakota offense. Melissa Leet added 13 points and Jolene Daniger had nine rebounds.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits connected on 10 3-pointers for the fourth time this season.

Tylee Irwin has played in 136 career games, which ranks third all time for SDSU. Macy Miller’s 144 career games is the program record.

Myah Selland continues her streak of scoring in every career appearance. She has put up at least two points in 95 career games.

Tori Nelson has hit a 3-pointer in 10 consecutive games.The Jackrabbits have won 19 consecutive regular season Summit League games, a streak dating back to the 2019-20 season.

Two Summit teams remain unbeaten in conference action - South Dakota State and South Dakota. The teams will meet next Saturday afternoon.

UP NEXT

SDSU will travel to Vermillion to play South Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.