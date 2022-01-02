Dakota Wesleyan women stun 13th ranked Northwestern while Red Raider men earn split

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Despite getting off to a 13-2 start the Dakota Wesleyan women entered Saturday’s game at #13 Northwestern unranked.

You can bet that will likely change after the Tigers went wire-to-wire in Orange City, dominating the host Red Raiders 69-57.

Jada Campbell’s 16 points led DWU (14-2, 6-2 GPAC). Matti Reiner scored 11 and Lacy Sprakel added 10. Northwestern (13-3, 5-3 GPAC) got a game high 17 points from Molly Schany.

In the mens’ game immediately after Northwestern pulled away from Dakota Wesleyan on the strength of a 16-0 first half run, going on to win 69-58.

Orange City native Alex Van Kalsbeek’s 23 points led the Red Raider (12-5, 4-3 GPAC) attack. Northwestern also got 14 from Matt Onken and 13 from Trent Hilbrands.

Dakota Wesleyan (6-8, 3-4 GPAC) got a game high 24 points from Mason Larson.



