Downtown Sioux Falls 9th annual burger battle kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the temperatures dropping, not as many people are going out. This is why the beginning of the new year is the perfect time for the 9th annual downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle.

“It’s really nice in January sometimes for a lot of places it’s kind of like the slow season for them, but for us because of Burger Battle it gives people a reason to come inside and do something,” said Carlos Camachl, Fernson Downtown Front of House Manager.

Over the years the competition has continued to grow, drawing in more people to try as many burgers as they can.

“There is a huge increase in sales numbers for businesses that participate in Burger Battle and when you see over 1,000 burgers being sold in a month in one location that definitely makes an impact,” said Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator.

The event also brings people into places they’ve never been before.

“I think it’s good because it will bring a new audience into the arcade here and hopefully expose more people to our food,” said Jon Oppold, Sunny’s Pizzeria owner.

The burger battle creates a buzz downtown, helping businesses that aren’t even competing.

“We definitely need that foot traffic and activity downtown to make sure these local businesses are still here, and we love that burger battle helps with that,” said Swier

The event has turned into a friendly competition between all of the businesses participating.

“I just like to participate in these types of things because it’s fun and I think it kind of creates an atmosphere around here with the promotions, so we’re super excited,” said Oppold.

