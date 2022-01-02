Hawkeyes end year with Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky

ORLANDO, FL (Dakota News Now) - A season that saw the Iowa Hawkeye football team ascend to the number two ranking in FBS only to fade down the stretch came to an end on New Year’s Day with a 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Trailing 13-3 the Hawkeyes’ (10-4) offense finally came off the deck by capping a six play, 50 yard drive with a 20-yard reverse touchdown run from Arlan Bruce IV, cutting the Wildcat lead to 13-10.

That would be the same score entering the fourth quarter when Iowa went on a nine play, 92-yard march that Sam LaPorta finished by taking a short Spencer Petras pass 36 yards for a touchdown that gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the day at 17-13.

Though Iowa’s forced a turnover on downs and interception their offense went three-and-out each time, giving Kentuky one last chance with 3:31 left. Former Nebraska Cornhusker WanDale Robinson took a Will Levis pass 52 yards to the Iowa one yardline setting up, after a false start penalty, a six yard touchdown run by Chris Rodriguez that gave Kentucky the lead again with 1:48 to go.

Iowa reached the Kentucky 40 with 48 seconds left but were turned away when Petras threw his third interception.

Junior linebacker and Sioux Falls Washington alum Seth Benson finished with five solo and ten total tackles. Junior fullback and West Lyon alum Monte Pottebaum caught a three yard pass.

Iowa will open the 2022 football season on September 3rd hosting South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

