On New Year’s Night Stampede get their bell rung by Fargo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two first period goals by the Fargo Force were too much for the Sioux Falls Stampede to overcome as they fell 4-1 to Fargo on New Year’s Night at the PREMIER Center. Ryan Healey tallied the only goal of the game for the Stampede who dropped both games on the weekend series to Fargo and are now 10-15-1 on the season. Noaha Grannan stopped 21 of 25 shots in goal for the Herd who are still 5-2-1 in their last eight home games.

The Stampede were hoping for a better start than Friday, but things looked eerily similar with the Force scoring just 3:03 in on a goal from Cole Knuble. A shot from the left-point from Andrea Gasseau hit the crossbar, but the puck bounced into the crease and Knuble quickly jumped on it and put it into the net. The Force would add to their lead at 9:07 when Erik Bargholtz scored on the power play to make it a 2-0 game. Fargo outshot Sioux Falls 11-3 in the first period.

Sioux Falls looked to gain some momentum in the second when they went on a five-minute power play and although they were able to register five shots on goal, they were not able to beat Fargo netminder Louden Hogg and were kept off the board. The Force added to their lead at 17:15 when Andre Gasseau wristed a shot from the left circle that would go off the glove of Noah Grannan and into the net for a 3-0 lead for the Force. The Stampede outshot Fargo 7-5 in the period.

The Herd were hoping for a comeback in the third, but it was much of the same. Fargo added to their lead at 8:22 to make it 4-0. Sioux Falls would get a four-minute power play moments later, but were unable to once again take advantage and remained down by four. The Herd would finally get on the board at 17:17 when Ryan Healey outskated the Fargo defensemen and wristed a shot from the right corner that tucked under the crossbar to make it 4-1, but that would be as close as the Herd would come.

Fargo outshot the Herd 9-8 in the third and 25-18 in the game. The Force finished 1-for-5 on the power play while the Herd were 0-for-4.

The Stampede return to action next weekend with three games in three days. On Friday, Sioux Falls will host Waterloo at 7:05 PM inside the PREMIER Center before traveling to Lincoln on Saturday for a 7:05 PM face-off. The weekend will conclude on Sunday with a 4:05 PM matchup with the Fargo Force.

