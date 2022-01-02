Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a New York City police officer’s skull was broken when he was shot New Year’s morning while sleeping in his personal vehicle between shifts but he is expected to fully recover.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, sworn in just hours earlier, said the officer has a fractured skull and underwent surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital, where a doctor said the bullet missed vital structures by millimeters.

She said the shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. when the officer was awakened by the sound of glass shattering in his car and felt pain in the left side of his head.

The officer got out of his vehicle and was aided by a police sergeant who saw blood coming from his head, Sewell said.

The officer has been identified only as a seven-year member of the force.

Sewell says the bullet was fired from a significant distance away although it isn’t known if the officer was targeted.

Mayor Eric Adams, who joined a news conference outside the hospital, said a hunt was underway for the person who fired the shot. Adams, who also was sworn in earlier Saturday, said he wanted to send a message that “this is not going to be a city of violence.”

Police said the bullet appeared to be deflected by the rear passenger window it appeared to go through or perhaps by the officer’s skull.

Sewell said the officer had worked a full shift Friday in Central Park and was resting before starting another shift at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. She said she “could not be more pleased that he is recovering.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg native and her family are particularly thankful as they turn the page on 2021.
Ohio woman provides priceless gift for Harrisburg family
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes...
2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought
Jim Smorada is this week's Someone You Should Know.
Former journalist and educator following through on a life-long passion
Hy-Vee announced the closure of its store at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue earlier this month.
Hy-Vee store on Kiwanis Ave. closes Saturday

Latest News

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.
NYC officer recovering after he was struck by bullet while sleeping in car
Downtown Sioux Falls 9th annual burger battle kicks off
Downtown Sioux Falls 9th annual burger battle kicks off
Downtown Sioux Falls 9th annual burger battle kicks off
Downtown Sioux Falls 9th annual burger battle kicks off
Meet Sanford, and Avera's New Year's Day babies