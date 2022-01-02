Sioux Falls mobile home completely engulfed in flames

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 at approximately 10:04 am Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 613 S Regal Pl.

Metro communications updated crews en-route that there was a fire in a mobile home and that all occupants had evacuated. First arriving fire crews reported that the structure was fully involved in fire. The first arriving SFFR unit ensured that all occupants had safely evacuated the home, while additional SFFR units focused on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Additional fire units were called to haul water due to water supply issues in the area.

The fire was contained in approximately 45 minutes. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. Origin and cause investigations are ongoing with SFFR investigators.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with six fire trucks, one Battalion Chief, and two fire investigators. Mutual aid from Hartford supplied one fire apparatus and Renner provided two fire apparatus.

