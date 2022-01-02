Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls mobile home completely engulfed in flames

Everyone is safe after a mobile home fire in Sioux Falls.
Everyone is safe after a mobile home fire in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 at approximately 10:04 am Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 613 S Regal Pl.

Metro communications updated crews en-route that there was a fire in a mobile home and that all occupants had evacuated. First arriving fire crews reported that the structure was fully involved in fire. The first arriving SFFR unit ensured that all occupants had safely evacuated the home, while additional SFFR units focused on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Additional fire units were called to haul water due to water supply issues in the area.

The fire was contained in approximately 45 minutes. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. Origin and cause investigations are ongoing with SFFR investigators.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with six fire trucks, one Battalion Chief, and two fire investigators. Mutual aid from Hartford supplied one fire apparatus and Renner provided two fire apparatus.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrisburg native and her family are particularly thankful as they turn the page on 2021.
Ohio woman provides priceless gift for Harrisburg family
Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes...
2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. His effort to...
Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt sexual assault suit with claim that victim doesn’t live in US
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Temperatures to Continue Monday
On the evening of January 1, 2022, at 11:17 pm, Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure...
Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to residential attic fire
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Downtown Sioux Falls 9th annual burger battle kicks off
Downtown Sioux Falls 9th annual burger battle kicks off