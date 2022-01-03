8 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota’s first report of 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths as active cases rose Monday.

The state saw 779 new coronavirus cases in the Department of Health’s first daily report of 2022. The number of active infections rose by over 400 to 8,778.

A total of 2,494 South Dakotans have died from the virus. The latest deaths include two women and six men. One victim was in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, and two over the age of 80.

Current hospitalizations fell slightly to 238.

