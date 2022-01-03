Annual Gift Wrap Booth raises over $50,000 for Children’s Inn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The generosity of others made an annual holiday fundraiser a successful one for the Children’s Inn.

The Gift Wrap Booth at the Empire Mall helped raise more than $50,000 for the shelter.

Children’s Inn provides free services for women, children and men who are victims of family violence, elder abuse, child abuse, neglect or sexual assault.

And as the Children’s Inn prepares to move into a new building, fundraising is more important than ever.

Volunteers wrapped more than 5000 gifts during the holiday season.

Children’s Inn was founded in 1977 and through a merger in 1998, became a program of Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, a private, nonprofit organization.

