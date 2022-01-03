Augie hoops rolls Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MENS RECAP

With 20 assists on 29 made baskets, the Augustana men’s basketball team handled the Wildcats of Wayne State 71-55 Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Pentagon. The win improves the Vikings’ record to 11-2 on the year and 5-2 in NSIC action. Wayne State, the preseason favorite in the NSIC’s South Division, falls to 4-3 in the loop and 7-6 overall.

Augustana led from start to finish much in thanks to four players in double-figure scoring and a near triple-double from Tyler Riemersma. The senior recorded 10 rebounds, eight assists and six points. The four in double-digit scoring were Dylan Lebrun with a game-high 18 points, while Adam Dykman, Jameson Bryan and Isaac Fink each totaled 12 points.

Fink opened the game with a 3-point basket, much in thanks to an assist from LeBrun, as the Vikings then rattled off the first seven points of the contest.

The Wildcats managed to get within a single point at 13-12 on a Jordan Janssen jumper with 12:19 remaining in the first half. However, Augustana rebuilt its lead to seven points on a Bryan free throw at 25-18.

The Vikings then entered halftime holding a 35-26 lead. In the first half, AU tallied assists on 12-of-14 made baskets.

Augustana’s lead quickly grew to 15 points just 1:40 into the second half and stretched to 17 on a Riemersma fast-break layup to give the home team a 45-28 lead with 15:28 left in the contest. The game was never in doubt throughout the remainder of the contest as the Wildcats could only get within 15 points with the last occurrence happening with 7:16 left on the clock.

The lead eventually ballooned to 25 points on a Bennett Otto layup with 2:32 on the clock for a 71-46 score. As both benches emptied, the final score settled at 71-55.

Augustana shot 53.7 percent from the field for the game and was an even more impressive 8-of-13 for 61.5 percent from 3-point range. LeBrun and Fink combined to go 5-of-5 from deep.

Augustana remains at home on Heritage Court inside the Sanford Pentagon on Friday by hosting MSU Moorhead at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Vikings face Northern State at 3:30 p.m.

WOMENS RECAP

The Augustana women’s basketball team started the New Year on the right foot, besting Wayne State 74-63 inside the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday night.

Augustana is lifted to 7-5 overall and 3-5 within the NSIC while Wayne State moves to 7-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

After starting the game down 3-0, the Vikings went on an eight-point run to kindle Augustana’s offense.

Four straight points from Aislinn Duffy extended the Vikings lead to 17-11 with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter.

The Wildcats would garner a point from the charity stripe before concluding the quarter with the Vikings ahead 17-12.

In the second quarter, the Vikings put together a seven-point run to extend their lead to 28-17, forcing a Wildcat timeout with 5:33 remaining in the first half.

A free-throw from Vishe’ Rabb started the run with layups from Duffy, Jennifer Aadland and Lauren Sees coming in the next three positions.

To end the half, the Wildcats took advantage of an offensive lapse by Augustana to come within three heading into intermission, 35-32.

The Vikings wasted no time in the third quarter, jumping out to a 6-0 run to elevate AU’s lead to nine at 41-32 with 7:32 remaining in the quarter.

The trio of Duffy, Sees and Janelle Shiffler accounted for 10 points for the Vikings halfway through the third quarter to extend the Augustana lead to 49-37 at the 4:09 mark.

Both Shiffler and Sees contributed four points each in the spurt that gave Augustana its biggest lead of the game.

The Vikings lead continued to grow in the fourth quarter when Michaela Jewett knocked in a shot from long range to make it 62-49 with 6:58 to go in the game.

Augustana’s long range game continued down the stretch as the Vikings were four-of-seven from beyond the arc to lead Augustana to a 74-63 victory.

The Vikings were led by Sees with 24 points and Rabb with nine rebounds.

Rabb also contributed 19 points with Duffy accounting for 13.

The Wildcats were led by Kassidy Pingel with 18 points while four Wildcats garnered four rebounds apiece.

Up Next

Augustana will continue its homestand by welcoming MSU Moorhead and Northern State to the Sanford Pentagon. The tilt against MSU Moorhead will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the contest against Northern State will be played Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

