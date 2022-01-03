Avera Medical Minute
A Couple Warmer Days

Cold, Flurries Return
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine across the region as we head through the rest of our Monday! Highs will be pretty nice too, at least compared to last week. Afternoon temperatures will range from the low 20s in the north to near 40 in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well.

Clouds will start to move into the region tonight into Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Highs Tuesday will range from the teens in the north to the 30s in the south. The wind will switch to the north and start to gust to around 35 mph. There’s a slight chance for a few flurries, especially along and north of Highway 14. Most places will see less than half an inch. The cold air will be hear to stay for a while with highs by Thursday in the single digits above and below zero and morning lows in the teens below zero for some.

After a slight chance for some flurries Friday, we’ll see temperatures warm up on Saturday. Highs will jump into the 20s and 30s! Another quick blast of cold air will drop our highs for Sunday and next Monday, but we should warm up again after that.

