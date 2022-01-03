Minnesota educators expect rise in COVID-19 cases as students return

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota’s educators are bracing for what they expect will be a spike in coronavirus cases after students return to their classrooms.

Minnesota Rural Education Association director Bob Indihar says superintendents have expressed concerns about the omicron variant.

In Roseville, schools have been closed for 16 consecutive days over the winter holidays. District spokesman Josh Collins says hopefully the break provided some relief for mental health and wellness. Collins says the district will be doing what it can to keep students learning in school now that they are returning to the classroom.

Leaders are encouraging families to get their students tested for COVID-19 and vaccinated before returning to classes.

