Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota educators expect rise in COVID-19 cases as students return

File
File
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota’s educators are bracing for what they expect will be a spike in coronavirus cases after students return to their classrooms.

Minnesota Rural Education Association director Bob Indihar says superintendents have expressed concerns about the omicron variant.

In Roseville, schools have been closed for 16 consecutive days over the winter holidays. District spokesman Josh Collins says hopefully the break provided some relief for mental health and wellness. Collins says the district will be doing what it can to keep students learning in school now that they are returning to the classroom.

Leaders are encouraging families to get their students tested for COVID-19 and vaccinated before returning to classes. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everyone is safe after a mobile home fire in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls mobile home completely engulfed in flames
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Skylar McCaulley returns home in time for the holidays
Sioux Falls college student returns home after stroke and brain injury
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Latest News

Battle of the Badges 2021
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue leading in ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive
Skylar McCaulley returns home in time for the holidays
Sioux Falls college student returns home after stroke and brain injury
Sioux Falls college student returns home after stroke and brain injury
Sioux Falls college student returns home after stroke and brain injury
Last year’s rolling blackouts have brought on new ways to prepare today.
Utility companies ready for colder weather ahead, more communication after last year’s blackouts