Owners of Strawbale Winery retiring

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owners of a popular Sioux Falls-area winery are retiring.

Don and Susie South, who have owned Strawbale Winery in Renner for 15 years, announced their retirement through a Facebook post on Monday.

Strawbale wine will still be available in stores, according to the post. The couple says they are actively looking for someone to take over day-to-day operations.

The winery’s tasting room closed as of Jan. 1. Strawbale will be open on Saturdays during the month of January from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. so people can purchase items and use gift cards.

In the post, the Souths said the winery “has been a dream come true for us and a highlight of our lives.” They also thanked their staff and customers, adding that more information about the winery’s future will be released later.

The retirement was first reported by SiouxFalls.Business.

BIG NEWS: The Souths are ready to Retire! It’s been an amazing 15 years, but it is time to push the pause button for...

Posted by Strawbale Winery on Monday, January 3, 2022

