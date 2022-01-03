Owners of Strawbale Winery retiring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owners of a popular Sioux Falls-area winery are retiring.

Don and Susie South, who have owned Strawbale Winery in Renner for 15 years, announced their retirement through a Facebook post on Monday.

Strawbale wine will still be available in stores, according to the post. The couple says they are actively looking for someone to take over day-to-day operations.

The winery’s tasting room closed as of Jan. 1. Strawbale will be open on Saturdays during the month of January from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. so people can purchase items and use gift cards.

In the post, the Souths said the winery “has been a dream come true for us and a highlight of our lives.” They also thanked their staff and customers, adding that more information about the winery’s future will be released later.

The retirement was first reported by SiouxFalls.Business.

