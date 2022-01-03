Sioux Falls college student returns home after stroke and brain injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2021, a Sioux Falls college student, Skylar McCaulley, suffered a stroke and spent 51 days in the ICU. He spent over two weeks in a coma and when he woke up he was unable to move.

After months of recovery at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, Nebraska he was able to return home just in time for the holidays.

McCaulley’s dream is to one day become a doctor. Ironically, it was when he was deciding between which medical schools to apply to that he suffered a stroke. The setback may add some time before he can achieve his goal, but his plans have not changed.

“It’s definitely a scary situation when you take your son into the emergency room. I think he has a migraine and then you find out he has a brain bleed,” said Andy McCaulley, Skylar’s dad.

For Skylar’s family, it was tough to see what he went through in the ICU, but for him, it all went by in the blink of an eye.

“I had post-traumatic amnesia, so I don’t remember anything from the ICU, except for seeing my brothers once,” said Skylar.

Skylar often thinks about how difficult this whole process has been for his family, but getting to come home before the holidays was the best gift he could have given them.

“We celebrated every miracle that was happening, every step that he took toward that healing process, so it was magnificent,” said Andy.

While re-learning physical skills, like using his arms and legs again, Skyler also made sure to keep up his studies to continue his goal to pursue a career in the medical field.

“My younger brother was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at 8-months-old, my dad has type-1 diabetes, and my sister was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes when she was 17, and seeing the difficulty they had with their disease has motivated me to go into medicine so I can try to make a difference for people who struggle with a condition like that,” said Skylar.

He believes this experience will ultimately help him achieve his goal and make him an even better doctor.

“It helped teach me empathy and to experience what the patients are going through, now I know what it’s like, it has definitely motivated me to go into medicine more,” said Skylar.

After everything Skyler has gone through, he will never take life for granted.

“Work hard, you don’t know what’s going to happen, you can only do your best and take what life throws at you, and keep going and keep pushing,” said Skylar.

Skyler plans to stay home this semester and continue working on his recovery. Then he plans to finish up his final year at the University of Sioux Falls and go on to medical school.

