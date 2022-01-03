Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue leading in ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After one week, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are holding a narrow lead over the Sioux Falls Police Department in the annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drive.

There have been 360 donations made in the fire department’s name midway through the friendly competition, compared to 340 for the police department. The two departments traded the lead throughout the first week of the drive.

The Battle of the Badges is an annual event to help the Community Blood Bank, which often sees donations fall during the holiday season. It began Dec. 27, and runs through Jan. 7.

To learn more about the drive and how you can donate, visit the organization’s website.

