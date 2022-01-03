Avera Medical Minute
As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota political candidates are revving into full campaign mode this week, with one big exception - Republican Sen. John Thune.

He has delayed a reelection announcement as he considers retirement.

Thune has held his Senate seat for three terms and wields power as the second-ranking Republican in Senate leadership.

He had planned to announce a reelection decision over the holidays.

But the senator has made no indication he is any closer to a decision.

If he retires, it could upend national Republican politics and create a scramble within the South Dakota GOP to fill the void.

