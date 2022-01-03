USF basketball teams avenge November losses to SMSU with sweep in Marshall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP

Sophomore guard Jack Thompson scored a career-high 34 points and led a 10-4 rally in overtime to lift the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (8-6, 4-4 NSIC) to a come-from-behind 72-71 win over Southwest Minnesota State (8-5, 4-4 NSIC) in NSIC South Division play on Sunday, Jan. 2 at the R/A Facility.

For the second time this year, the two teams battled in a game decided by one point. At the Stewart Center on Nov. 23, SMSU took a 70-69 decision. This time, USF defeated SMSU, 72-71 in overtime which was the first extra session game between the teams in Marshall, Minn., and second overall (USF 91-85 win on Nov. 25, 2017). In the 40th meeting, USF ended a two-game slide to their NSIC South travel partners.

“I was really proud of the grit that we showed today in finding a way to win,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who earned his 248th career win overall and 232nd at USF. “The first game out of the break is always hard. I felt like Jack Thompson put us on his shoulders down the stretch and willed us to a victory. Plus, we had some big shots from players like Noah (Puetz) and the guys inside played really well on defense. It is a really nice way to open the second half of the season,” added Johnson.

For the game, Thompson hit 8-of-21 field goals, including 2-of-4 from three-point range, while knocking in 16-of-19 foul shots. He also had four rebounds, three assists and four steals in his career-best performance. He now has 28 double-digit scoring games with nine games of 20 points or better and his first over 30 points. Thompson scored 15 points straight for USF at one point in the second half and scored 28 overall after halftime. His previous career-best was 27 vs Minnesota State on Jan. 31, 2021. However Thompson beat that total in second half and overtime as he averaged better than a point a minute in those 25 minutes to play.

After trailing 24-15 in the first half, USF closed with a 12-6 run to draw within, 30-27, at the break. In the second half, USF had a 33-30 edge over SMSU as the game was tied at 60 to force overtime. In the extra session, USF had a 12-11 advantage to earn the hard-fought win.

Also for USF, junior guard Chase Grinde added 10 points and eight rebounds with two assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes. Noah Puetz, who made his second career start, added a career-high 11 points and three rebounds with two steals. He hit a clutch three-pointer in the final two minutes of overtime to help USF rally for the win.

USF also had six points and four rebounds from Matt Cartwright and six rebounds from both Austin Slater and Jake Kettner.

For the game, USF hit just 32.8 percent on 21-of-64 shooting. From three-point range, USF was 7-of-23 for 30.5 percent and made 23-of-34 free throws for 67.6 percent. USF, which lost the rebound battle, 48-37, for just the fifth time in 14 games, forced SMSU into 18 turnovers and had an 11-to-8 margin in points from turnovers. SMSU, which was 22-of-56 from the field for 39.3 percent, outscored USF, 30-20 in the paint. The Mustangs, which hit 2-of-8 from three-point range, made 25-of-29 foul shots for 86.2 percent. SMSU was led by Kenny Byers who had 23 points and six rebounds while Clint McCray totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Scoring Summary –

In the opening half, both teams had a little post-holiday rustiness on offense. The Cougars, which rallied from a nine-point deficit by closing on a 12-6 run over the final 5:24, trailed, 30-27 at the break. USF hit just 8-of-26 from the floor for 30.8 percent and that included 3-of-10 from three-point range. USF was 8-of-12 from the foul line and had just five turnovers. Jack Thompson (6-of-6) from the foul line and Chase Grinde both had six points to lead USF.

SMSU, which had seven points from Anthony Costello off the bench, made 10-of-27 from the field for 37 percent but was 1-of-4 from three-point range. They also used the foul line to their advantage by making 9-of-10 shots. SMSU, which had a 24-13 margin on the boards, had nine turnovers. In the first half, SMSU had a 14-to-4 edge in points in the paint but USF had five steals and a 6-to-4 margin in points from turnovers.

Luke Healy hit the first points of 2022 for USF with a jumper as USF took a 2-0 lead at the 17:32 mark of the first quarter after both teams missed their first three shots. After a timeout, SMSU converted two straight baskets (Jake Phipps and Cliff McCray) to take a 10-6 lead at 13:28. USF, which hit just 3-of-11 for 27.3 percent to open the game, pulled within 10-9 at 11:25 on a three-point shot from Jake Kettner.

A Matt Cartwright jumper (10:00) and three-ball from Chase Grinde (8:58) gave USF a 15-12 lead over SMSU. With USF going on a 3:35 scoring drought, SMSU had a 12-0 run and Anthony Costello’s three-point shot provided a 24-15 lead at the 5:24 mark. After five minutes without points, Jack Thompson hit a pair of foul shots at 4:11 to cut the deficit to 24-17. Then Thompson made two more as Cougars cut the lead to 26-20 (2:59). With 1:35 to go, Cedric Johnson knocked in a three as USF trailed, 30-25 before Thompson’s two foul shots closed the scoring in the half.

In the second half, SMSU took a 34-29 lead as USF opened just 1-of-10 from the field. Marko Coudreau’s three with 14:42 cut USF’s deficit to 36-34 and ended a scoring drought of two minutes. With 12:55 on the clock, Thompson’s lay-up kept USF within two at 38-36 of SMSU. At the 10:11 mark, Grinde hit a pair of foul shots to tie the game at 40.

SMSU responded with a 6-0 run for a 46-40 lead with 8:45 to play. That is when Thompson took control as he began a 15-point personal scoring run with a three as USF cut the deficit to 46-43 at the 7:37 mark. Then, Thompson converted a lay-up with the “and 1″ tied the game at 48 with 5:49 to play. He hit a 3 for 13 straight points as USF took a 54-50 lead. Byers stopped USF’s run with two foul shots and a jumper to knot the game at 54 with 2:15 on the clock. In a back and forth final two minutes, which included USF owning a 57-54 lead, Thompson gave USF a 60-58 lead with nine seconds to go. However, SMSU converted two foul shots by Byers to tie the game at 60 and forced overtime.

In overtime, USF scored first on a basket by Puetz but SMSU scored seven straight for a 67-62 lead with 3:08 to play. With 1:51 to play, Puetz hit a huge three-point as the Cougars trailed just, 69-68. Then Thompson’s basket with 24 seconds left for a 70-69 lead. When Byers made a pair of foul shots with nine seconds left, SMSU had a 71-70 lead. Then, Thompson came up big. On a drive, he was fouled with one second left and his pair of foul shots gave USF a 72-71 win and an important win in the NSIC South.

WOMENS RECAP

Megan Fannin scored 19 points and Krystal Carlson added 14 to lead the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (9-5, 5-3 NSIC) to a 69-61 road win over Southwest Minnesota State (7-5, 4-4 NSIC) in NSIC South Division play on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 2).

The Cougars ended a two-game road losing streak in NSIC play and moved into third place in the NSIC South with the win as they sit 5-3 and 9-5 overall. With the win, USF avenged an earlier loss to SMSU, 75-67, at the Stewart Center on Nov. 23. With the victory, USF is now 20-19 all-time vs SMSU including 9-0 at Marshall, Minn., since joining the league. Overall, USF improved to 16-4 against the Mustangs in NSIC play.

“This was a good win on the road over a good team,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 260th career win, including his 100 career road victory. “I think – honestly - coming off the Christmas break, we set the tone early, especially on the defensive end. And, Krystal got us going with plays at both ends. I believe that our defense enabled us to be good on the offensive end,” said Traphagen.

“I also think that SMSU was a bit out of sync early. You take away the first quarter and it is an even game. We made some mistakes late and played for a time not to lose. But, we held off their run. I couldn’t be more proud of the way we hung on to win,” added Traphagen, whose team will host U-Mary on Jan. 7 and Minot State on Jan. 8 at the Stewart Center.

USF, which led from start to finish, was on fire early as the Cougars hit 9-of-15 shots in the opening quarter and opened up a 24-4 lead. By halftime, USF held a 40-23 lead, despite SMSU owning a 19-16 margin in the second quarter. SMSU also won the final two quarters – 18-15 in the third; and 20-14 in the fourth. The Cougars built as much as a 24-point lead (49-25 with 6:02 to play in the third quarter). Then, SMSU closed on a 36-20 run but USF made baskets as needed and held off the Mustangs.

Fannin led USF with 19 points as she made 7-of-14 from the field and connected on 2-of-5 from three-point range. A freshman from Watertown, S.D., Fannin had her 11th career double-digit scoring game, including a team-best 10 this season. She also had a pair of rebounds with an assist and a steal.

Carlson, a senior forward from Hastings, Minn., totaled 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in a solid all-around game. Carlson, who hit 5-of-14 shots, including 4-of-4 from the foul line, recorded her 20th career double-digit scoring game. She also surpassed 500 career points (512).

Also for USF, junior guard Dallie Hoskinson had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman guard Olivia Gamoke added seven points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while graduate student Daniel Schaub also had seven points. In her first appearance at USF, sophomore forward Madison Birnbaum had six points, including two triples in four attempts, with three rebounds and two assists in eight minutes.

Overall, the Cougars hit 27-of-60 field goals for 45 percent but made 6-of-14 for 42.9 percent from three-point range and 9-of-12 at the foul line. Both teams had 37 rebounds with USF garnering nine off the offensive glass which turned into a 12-to-9 advantage in second chance points. With 11 steals, USF has 148 this year and nine games of at least 10 or more. By forcing SMSU into 21 turnovers, USF had an 18-to-17 margin in points off turnovers and finished even with SMSU with points in the paint at 28.

The Mustangs had 15 points from Sadie Stelter, who also had a game-high nine rebounds and dished five assists. Abuk Akoi added 14 points and five rebounds. As a team, SMSU was 22-of-57 for 38.6 percent from the field and made 8-of-28 from three-point range for 28.6 percent. They were 9-of-16 at the foul line for 56.3 percent.

Scoring Summary –

In the opening quarter, USF raced to a 24-4 lead as Carlson had eight points and Gamoke added five. The Cougars, which hit 9-of-15 shots for 60 percent, forced 12 SMSU turnovers with eight steals. USF led 14-2 and closed on a 10-2 run in the quarter for its biggest first-quarter margin - 20 points - this season. SMSU hit just 1-of-8 field goals for 12.5 percent in the opening stanza.

At 9:25 of the quarter, Gamoke hit a lay-up which was followed by a pair of lay-ups from Carlson as USF took a 6-0 lead with 7:50 to play in the first quarter. Then, Hoskinson had a pair of steals as Fannin’s lay-up off one of the turnovers resulted in a 14-2 lead at the 5:39 mark. Fannin’s triple with 3:43 left gave USF a 17-4 lead. After Gamoke hit a three with 57 seconds left, USF had a 24-4 lead at the quarter break.

SMSU scored early in the second quarter to cut the lead to 24-8 at the 6:17 mark after a basket by Bri Stoltzman but Madison Wuebben answered with a three as USF led, 27-8. Wuebben followed a three by SMSU with another basket as the Cougars led, 29-11 with five minutes to play.

At the halftime break, USF had a 40-23 lead, despite SMSU holding a 19-16 edge in the second quarter. USF was hit 7-of-16 field goals for 43.8 percent in the second stanza and made 2-of-3 from deep. SMSU was 8-of-19 from the field and 2-of-7 from three point range.

With 4:50 on the clock, Sam Wall made a three and Akoi scored inside to cut USF’s lead to 29-16. But Birnbaum hit her first shot at USF – a three - for a 32-16 lead at the 3:15 mark. When Fannin scored a lay-up with 26 seconds left, USF had taken a 17-point lead (40-23) to halftime.

At halftime USF was 16-of-31 for 51.6 percent while hitting 4-of-7 from three-point range and all four of its free throws. Both teams had 18 rebounds but USF owned a 15-to-6 margin in points off turnovers while SMSU trailed 18-to-14 in points in the paint. SMSU was 9-of-27 for 33.3 percent in the half and hit just 2-of-12 from three-point range and 3-of-9 at the foul stripe.

Like they did in the opening quarter, USF came out on fire in the third quarter. The Cougars had a 9-2 run, keyed by a triple from Fannin, as the Cougars took a 49-25 lead for its largest advantage of the game with 6:02 to play. However, SMSU answered USF with a 13-4 run to cut the deficit to 53-38 at the 1:39 mark following Akoi’s three-point play.

At the break, USF had a 55-41 edge. In the quarter, SMSU was 6-of-16 from the field for 37.5 percent but hit 2-of-8 from three-point range and 2-of-2 at the foul line. USF was a solid 7-of-14 from the field but hit just one triple in three attempts.

In the fourth quarter the Mustangs, which continued on a 22-6 run, scored six straight to cut the deficit to 55-47 with 8:30 to play before Carlson’s jumper gave USF a 57-47 lead. Then, Fannin converted on a lay-up as USF took a 59-47 advantage. SMSU, which made 7-of-14 field goals, including 4-of-8 from three-point range in the final quarter, closed within, 63-58, after Stelter knocked down a three with 2:07 to play.

USF answered with a lay-up from Hoskinson to lead 65-58. After Gamoke made 1-of-2 foul shots, USF had a 66-58 lead with 53 seconds left. Jenna Borcher’s three cut the margin to 66-61 at but USF converted 3-of-4 free throws in the final 43 seconds to maintain an eight-point lead and earn its third road win in six games this year.

