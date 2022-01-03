Utility companies ready for colder weather ahead, more communication after last year’s blackouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Keeping the heat on is especially important during cold weather events like this. Last year’s rolling blackouts have brought on new ways to prepare today.

As we endure the colder, the utility companies like Northwestern Energy have their plan in place. Tom Glanzer is the Communications Specialist for Northwestern Energy, which serves customers from South Dakota to Yellowstone National park.

“Our system is prepared for it. Our system is prepared for the winds that we get every once in a while around out here,” said Glanzer.

At Sioux Valley energy, the 24-hour dispatch adds more staff, crews are sent throughout their coverage area to answer calls quickly.

It’s really an all-hands-on-deck situation,” says Carrie Vutgeveen, Vice President of Public Relations at Sioux Valley Energy.

Last February a polar vortex has plunged millions into an extended cold snap.

“The cold was spread all the way from North Dakota all the way down into Texas. And it covered that whole southwest power pool. And when we all got in that situation, it brought forth some new challenges,” said Glanzer.

South Dakota Public Utilities Commission meetings reveal that the rolling blackouts last year have been critiqued. In the southern states, it’s a work in progress.

“So yeah, there’s the preparation that probably wasn’t in place prior to last year’s cold snap,” said Glanzer.

In the midwest communication is one of the improvements. An emergency operations center was created within Sioux Valley Energy.

“And that’s really a place where it’s going to be Command Central. So if we are facing storm-related outages, our leadership our engineering our operations, our communications can all come together in one room and work through those issues,” says Carrie Vutgeveen

If the power goes out, the utility trucks plan to be close by and ready to help.

“Were working as fast and safely as possible,” says Carrie Vutgeveen

South Dakota is a part of the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid from Texas to the Canadian border.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.