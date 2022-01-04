Avera Medical Minute
5th-ranked West Central boys beat arch-rival Dell Rapids

Trojans beat Quarriers 60-51
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The West Central Trojan boys were ranked 5th in this week’s latest Class “A” poll. And The Quarriers of Dell Rapids wanted knock their rivals from the rankings.

West Central took a 30-23 lead at the half. But the lead grew to 20 thanks to a 10-0 run in the 3rd quarter. Grafton Stroup led the way for the T’s with 22 points and Braden Herr was also in double figures with 11. The Trojans went on to win 60-51. Landon Reusink led the Quarriers with 18 points and Shane Stone added 12. West Central improves to 4-1, Dells drops to 3-2.

