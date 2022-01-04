DeVos is first Jackrabbit wrestler to win crown at Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Dakota News Now) -It was a big weekend for SDSU wrestler Cade Devos who became the first Jackrabbit to win a title at the prestigious Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, TN.

And the fact that he moved up weight classes this year makes it even more impressive. He picked up a 3-2 win in the title match and says there’s even more in store in the future. ”I felt like I wrestled a really smart match but I definitely have more to give. I was a little nervous out there, it gets pretty loud here. Louder than you expect and obviously it’s nerve-wracking because you want to win this prestigious tournament. So I’m glad the way I wrestled but I’ll show you guys more by the end of the season,” says Cade.

The Jacks finished 7th in the team competition... They host Wyoming and Northern Iowa this coming Sunday at Frost Arena.

