Gaming store expands in downtown Aberdeen

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the expansion of downtown Aberdeen comes new hobbies for the Hub City. Oracle Game Store is just one of those new unique businesses.

The pandemic may have shut down oracle’s in-person events the last few years, but that didn’t stop business from coming in.

”You can’t really go to a football game or a hockey game. It’s kind of nice to just sit down with family. We have board games, like Warhammer. You can build models and paint them and play with them, and you can do all of that from your house,” said Oracle Manager Cody Rumrey.

That business helped Oracle move into a new space on main street in Aberdeen, one that is more than double the size of their previous locations.

”Finally, we have a really big space. That’s always kind of been our issue is space. As we grow, we just don’t have enough room for everybody, but now we finally do, which is really great,” said Rumrey.

That space is critical for the gaming community in Aberdeen, as Oracle hosts tournaments that can generate up to 30 players. These players find a sense of community at Oracle.

”Having a place in town, where people can be like ‘Oh, I can meet new people. I can make new friends. I can have a place where I’m accepted for who I am and the things that I enjoy, and the hobbies I play.’ I think it’s really important to have something like that in every town or every community,” said Rumrey.

Not that they have the space, Oracle Game Store plans to host events every week in 2022.

