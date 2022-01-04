Avera Medical Minute
Go Red for Women brings awareness to cardiovascular disease

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cardiovascular disease continues to plague women across the country. Yearly deaths in the past have hovered around 500,000 due in part to the disease being dismissed as an older man’s disease. To raise awareness, the American Heart Association created “Go Red For Women”, a social initiative designed to encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Chrissy Meyer with the American Heart Association talked about the February 8 event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and how the community can get involved.

