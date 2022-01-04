Hinker leads surging Kernels while approaching Mike Miller’s record

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Caden Hinker’s got length. “You look back at my last year I used to have a little short on top. I don’t know, hair has kind of grown on me!” Hinker says.

And we’re not talking about his height! “I started to say it’s his power. His hair is his power. If he cuts his hair he’s going to start missing shots.” Mitchell head coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt says.

When it’s time to take the court for the Mitchell Kernels Caden is, like that hair, everywhere. “I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. I’ll play defense, I work hard, I think I can shoot it, I can put it on the floor. I think to think I’m just and all-around player.” Hinker says.

It helped elevate Hinker to the varsity as a freshman, become the sixth player in Kernel history to surpass 1,000 career points. “He’s the hardest working kid in the gym, hardest working kid I’ve ever been around. We knew he was going to be really good when he was really young.” Kreutzfeldt says.

And chase the most coveted record of all. Mike Miller’s all-time scoring mark. “That’s one of the greatest to ever do it in South Dakota so, I mean, when I see my name listed with his it’s an honor.” Caden says.

Last week the senior reached 1,202 career points to become the second leading scorer in program history. He’s 522 behind Miller’s mark with 15 regular season games left. “Ever since I started here it’s always been a goal. Man, his name is hanging in the banners for a reason. It’s something you like to chase but, at the end of the day, I’d rather get a win than any other individual stat line.” Hinker says.

Caden could get even more chances if he does the one thing that’s most important to him. Leading Mitchell on a deep postseason run. “The thing I want to do is I just want to hang a state championship banner. I mean, everybody remembers those.” Caden says.

Which seems possible provided Hinker avoids any hairy situations! “Our home opener against Huron he came out with a mustache. That was an interesting look. He didn’t shoot very well and the mustache was gone by Saturday morning!” Kreutzfeldt says.

In Mitchell, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

