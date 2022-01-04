Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire names new president

Avera Medical Minute
Jon Beatch has been named 2022 President of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.
Jon Beatch has been named 2022 President of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire has named its next leader.

Jon Beatch of Beatch Construction LLC will serve as president of the association in 2022, according a release from the organization sent Tuesday.

Beatch has more than 15 years in home building and remodeling. The organization says he is an “empathetic multi-tasker,” and that some of his biggest goals are to find ways to address workforce and supply issues.

The Home Builders is a nonprofit made up of over 200 members, including builders, remodelers, and developers who work together to meet the housing needs of the Sioux Falls area.

Beatch succeeds Tom Jarding of Jarding Construction.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

