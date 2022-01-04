Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota’s blood bank donations are at a 10-year low

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS - Officials say Minnesota’s blood bank donations are at a 10-year low.

Red Cross spokeswoman Tonia Teasley says many people are not donating because they are worried about their own health during the coronavirus pandemic. Teasley says across the region blood donations are down 10 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar hosted a virtual roundtable discussion on the issue Monday with several blood bank officials.

Blood donations have been down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and that’s exacerbated by the new year. Klobuchar says donations tend to drop following the holidays.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

