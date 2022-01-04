Police: Suspect arrested for threatening Sioux Falls pawn shop worker with gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa man is facing charges after police say he pulled out a gun and demanded cash during a pawn shop transaction, then denied it was an actual robbery soon after.

Thirty-one-year-old Wesley Gerald Hanson of Ocheydan, Iowa was arrested Monday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Hanson was with a friend while he sold some items at a pawn shop on W. 41st Street in southwest Sioux Falls. Clemens said once the friend’s deal was complete, Hanson pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk, and said he wanted money.

The clerk asked if the robbery was real, and the man said no, and that he was only “joking around,” according to Clemens. Hanson then said he was considering selling the gun. He was ultimately unable to come to a deal with the clerk, and he and his friend left the store.

The clerk consulted with another employee about the encounter, then decided to call police. Officers arrived at the store, and while they were there, Hanson returned. Police then arrested him on one count of robbery.

Clemens said the gun was real, but it was not loaded. The gun was in a leather holster throughout the incident, though Clemens said the trigger was accessible.

The other man who was with Hanson was not charged.

