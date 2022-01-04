Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Suspect arrested for threatening Sioux Falls pawn shop worker with gun

Wesley Hanson
Wesley Hanson(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa man is facing charges after police say he pulled out a gun and demanded cash during a pawn shop transaction, then denied it was an actual robbery soon after.

Thirty-one-year-old Wesley Gerald Hanson of Ocheydan, Iowa was arrested Monday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Hanson was with a friend while he sold some items at a pawn shop on W. 41st Street in southwest Sioux Falls. Clemens said once the friend’s deal was complete, Hanson pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk, and said he wanted money.

The clerk asked if the robbery was real, and the man said no, and that he was only “joking around,” according to Clemens. Hanson then said he was considering selling the gun. He was ultimately unable to come to a deal with the clerk, and he and his friend left the store.

The clerk consulted with another employee about the encounter, then decided to call police. Officers arrived at the store, and while they were there, Hanson returned. Police then arrested him on one count of robbery.

Clemens said the gun was real, but it was not loaded. The gun was in a leather holster throughout the incident, though Clemens said the trigger was accessible.

The other man who was with Hanson was not charged.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylar McCaulley returns home in time for the holidays
Sioux Falls college student returns home after stroke and brain injury
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Owners of Strawbale Winery retiring
A dealership sign is seen outside of a Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Thune
As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota over extended weekend
Jon Beatch has been named 2022 President of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.
Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire names new president
File
Minnesota’s blood bank donations are at a 10-year low
With the expansion of downtown Aberdeen comes new hobbies for the Hub City.
Gaming store expands in downtown Aberdeen