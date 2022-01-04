Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota agency head resigns amid scrutiny of Gov. Noem

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The director of a South Dakota agency has resigned amid scrutiny over Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-on role in the agency prior to his arrival and as it evaluating her daughter’s real estate appraiser license in 2020.

Scott Amundson took over as head of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program last summer. He says he resigned but declined to publicly comment on his reasons for doing so.

Amundson replaced the longtime director of the Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, after she was pressured to retire by Noem’s cabinet secretary. The episode has drawn criticism from government ethics experts.

Amundson had no role at the agency during the time that a legislative committee has focused on.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

