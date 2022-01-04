South Dakota rising on top migration states lists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s population is continuing to rise, and the amount of people moving to the state from elsewhere in the country is only growing.

The state jumped 14 spots in the U-Haul Growth Index to the No. 11 spot where people are moving to. Arriving customers accounted for about 52 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in South Dakota during 2021. Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. U-Haul notes that South Dakota’s fastest growing cities are Sioux Falls and Rapid City, with Spearfish, Hot Springs, Sturgis and Yankton all seeing significant increase.

The 2021 National Movers Study, a survey compiled by United Van Lines, places South Dakota at the No. 2 spot on it’s list of where people are looking to relocate. The study lists that 69 percent of all moves with United Van Lines in the state are inbound, meaning people are looking to move to the state. Sioux Falls also placed No. 6 on it’s list of top 25 inbound metropolitan statistical areas, with 78 percent of moves inbound.

“What we’re really seeing in South Dakota specifically, is a real increase of people moving to be closer to family. So that might mean that people are moving to be closer to home, they’re coming back home.” said United Van Lines Director of Corporate Communications Eily Cummings.

United Van Lines 2021 National Movers Study. (United Van Lines)

It’s a great sign for the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, as it backs up what they’ve been seeing and hearing from prospective residents and businesses. President & CEO Jeff Griffin said the data is great news, but not a surprise with what they’ve noticed.

“We knew this was coming. Our phone rings off the hook with people exploring South Dakota, exploring Sioux Falls, and we see the job growth. But to see the reinforcement of the data from the carriers, is important to see the reality.”

But Griffin noted that with growth comes old and new challenges for the city, and the organizations that help to convince people to move to Sioux Falls. He said housing is a challenge that will need to be solved as a community. But he also said it’s the consequence of hard work by many in the community to make Sioux Falls a destination to move to.

“The housing is a challenge right now. We know the housing market is really tight. Affordable housing is going to be important to manage that.” said Griffin. “It’s a great opportunity. But one that the chamber, development foundation, city, we’re going to have to work together to make sure we’re providing the welcome for all of these folks to come here, and to thrive.”

It’s not just people looking to relocate to the state, but employers as well. Welcome Sioux Falls, LLC. has seen an increased number of businesses looking to move to South Dakota, as well as find people from elsewhere in the country to relocate to the state and fill open positions. Owner Rhiannon Israel said it’s not just large corporations that are looking to relocate employees, but increasingly smaller businesses as well.

“You’re seeing more employers, you know even smaller that haven’t explored it before, but are offering relocation incentives to draw even more talent for their specific needs into the state.” said Israel.

Griffin said the data from the surveys is a sign of positive momentum for the city and state. He said moving forward, many in Sioux Falls will need to play a part in making sure the people moving to the city will stay here, and not just consider the city as a stepping stone to other locations.

“As we grow, the diversity will also grow. So we need to make sure to be mindful and intentional, that we’re reaching out to communities that haven’t traditionally been involved in leadership roles. We want to grow that aspect as well in unison with the population growth.” said Griffin.

