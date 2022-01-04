Avera Medical Minute
Surge in at-home COVID tests brings D.O.H. case count into question

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Following the holidays and family gatherings many continue to search for at-home test kits. But there remain some questions regarding how positive tests are tracked.

Just under two weeks ago we brought you the story of South Dakota Urban Indian Health handing out free at-home tests ahead of the holidays. However, they recently ran out.

“It’s been very popular since the holiday gatherings that people are looking for these at-home tests,” Michaela Seiber said, the CEO of South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

Urban Indian Health hopes to get tests back in stock this week, but if your test comes back positive how is it tracked?

“They don’t get reported unless you get a confirmation PCR test, so anyone taking an at-home test isn’t included in those daily positives,” Seiber said.

An under-reporting of cases may have cause for concern.

“If they’re seeing this total they don’t really get the full picture because we can’t include those at-home tests. So it is concerning we might be even higher,” Seiber said.

The overall feeling is the benefits of at-home tests outweigh the negative of not having an accurate case count.

“It’s going to be hard to ever get an accurate number so know that we need to encourage the at-home tests regardless of that. To me and to our clinic it’s more important that we’re stopping a case where it is instead of it multiplying to ten more people,” Seiber said.

