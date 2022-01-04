Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Thompson’s big game against SMSU leads to weekly NSIC honor

USF’s Thompson rallies Cougars with huge second half
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sophomore guard Jack Thompson of the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (8-6, 4-4 NSIC), who scored a career-best 34 points in a road win at Southwest Minnesota State on Jan. 2, has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week, according to an announcement today (Monday, Jan. 3) by the league office.

A business major from Eagan, Minn., Thompson is USF’s first NSIC Player of the Week in 2021-22. In the win over SMSU, Thompson willed his team to a win by scoring 28 points in the second half as the Cougars registered a 72-72 overtime win against the Mustangs. Thompson, who hit two free throws with a second to play in overtime to give USF its fourth NSIC win in eight games and eighth overall win in 14 played this season, scored 15 straight points at one stretch of the second half to help USF rally from down six points (46-40) and 8:45 left in the game. At that point Thompson took control as he began a 15-point personal scoring run with a three as USF cut the deficit to 46-43 at the 7:37 mark. Then, Thompson converted a lay-up with the “and 1″ tied the game at 48 with 5:49 to play. He hit a triple for 13 straight points as USF took a 54-50 lead. In the closing moments of regulation, Thompson made a free throw to give USF a 60-58 lead with nine seconds to go. However, SMSU converted two foul shots to tie the game at 60 and forced overtime. After hitting the go-ahead basket with 24 seconds left in overtime, he made two foul shots with a second to play to lift USF to the win.

“Jack (Thompson) willed us to a win in a big game on the road,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson. “He was unbelievable in the second half when he made big shot after big shot. Congrats to him on winning the NSIC Weekly honor as he was very deserving,” he said.In the game, Thompson made 8-of-21 field goals, including 2-of-4 from three-point range, while knocking in 16-of-19 foul shots. He also had four rebounds, three assists and four steals in his career-best performance.

He now has 28 double-digit scoring games with nine games of 20 points or better and his first over 30 points. His previous career-best was 27 vs Minnesota State on Jan. 31, 2021. However Thompson beat that total in second half and overtime as he averaged better than a point a minute in those 25 minutes to play.

Thompson and his teammates will host U-Mary on Jan. 7 and Minot State on Jan. 8 at the Stewart Center.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylar McCaulley returns home in time for the holidays
Sioux Falls college student returns home after stroke and brain injury
Everyone is safe after a mobile home fire in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls mobile home completely engulfed in flames
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Owners of Strawbale Winery retiring
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Hinker leads Kernels while chasing all-time Mitchell scoring record
Hinker leads surging Kernels while approaching Mike Miller’s record
Stroup scores 22 points to lead West Central past Dell Rapids
5th-ranked West Central boys beat arch-rival Dell Rapids
SDSU's Cade DeVos is first Jackrabbit to win a title at the Southern Scuffle
DeVos is first Jackrabbit wrestler to win crown at Southern Scuffle
Stroup scores 22 points to lead West Central past Dell Rapids
Stroup's 22 points leads WC past Dell in boys hoops
SDSU's Cade DeVos is first Jackrabbit to win a title at the Southern Scuffle
SDSU's Cade DeVos is first Jackrabbit to win title at Southern Scuffle