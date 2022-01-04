Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Tripp-Delmont senior in the Army National Guard has a passion keeping people safe

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Raevin Castle is a senior at Tripp-Delmont high school and a member of the Army National Guard.

She chose to join the military to challenge herself.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I could overcome something that is way bigger than myself. And I wanted to prove something to my family and make them proud,” said Raevin.

She has learned the importance of discipline.

“You learn a lot of discipline when you’re there, they yell at you a lot. They make sure you’re extremely crisp with everything that you do, from making your bed to how you eat,” said Raevin.

With a desire to study criminal justice, Raevin is thinking about USD or Lake Area Tech for college.

Her goal is to pursue highway patrol due to her passion for keeping people safe.

“With the military, there’s not a lot of women in those fields. I feel like women can do anything,” said Raevin.

“The world is her oyster, she can do whatever she wants to do. And throughout all this experience that she’s had and everything that she’s gone through, I just cant wait to see what she does,” said Tripp-Delmont principle, Sarah Leibel.

Raevin overcame obstacles outside of school.

“I didn’t have two parents growing up, I only had my dad and he wasn’t exactly there all the time,” said Raevin.

“I also had to take care of my brother quite a bit. Like getting him up in the morning. I had to become like a parent role at a young age,” said Raevin.

“It just shows Raevin’s resilience, and shows her strength, and we’re all incredibly proud of her,” said Leibel.

Raevin will miss her peers and teachers saying how close of a community her school is.

“I’ll miss my friends quite a bit. I have a good relationship with all my teachers,” said Raevin.

Raevin is eager to begin the next chapter of her life and push herself towards her goals.

For being our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Raevin receives a two-hundred dollar scholarship from Southeastern Electronic Cooperative which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

